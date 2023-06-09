Sneak Peek of the 8th Annual Black Music Honors

Get ready for the electrifying 8th Annual Black Music Honors, debuting on The Stellar Network airing the month of June through July 2. This highly-anticipated event showcases trailblazing music legends, offering breathtaking performances and must-watch moments celebrating the essence of Black Music Month. From soul-stirring gospel to nostalgic R&B and energetic Hip-Hop, this event takes viewers on a journey through the rich tapestry of Black musical excellence.

?? The 8th Annual Black Music Honors will premiere on The Stellar Network on June 3! ? This celebration of Black Music Month features legendary performances and unforgettable moments. ? Catch it on national syndication from June 10 to July 2 ??, and on Bounce TV on Juneteenth… pic.twitter.com/eEwQb9aqnd — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) June 9, 2023

Rediscover music from the airwaves of yesterday and dance along as the raspy, soulful Anthony Hamilton brings the crowd to its feet with unexpected feature performances by rapper David Banner. The incredible Evelyn “Champagne” King tribute features the vocal chops of Xscape’s Latosha, the radiant Elle Varner, and the harmonious voices of The Shindellas.

Contemporary gospel music takes center stage with a tribute to The Hawkins Family, including Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell and other powerhouse performers. The shows culminate with knockout performances by Lil’ Mo, Sheléa, Sevyn Streeter, and Tweet, leaving the audience speechless. A surprise performance by Da Brat also stuns honoree Missy Elliott.

Anthony Hamilton performs at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors 2023.

Don’t miss this year’s Black Music Honors 2023 show filled with laughter, style, and an appreciation for the extraordinary contributions of Black music. Tune in to the premiere on The Stellar Network on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET and check with your local provider for availability. For specific air dates and times in your area, please visit the website. And don’t forget to celebrate Juneteenth with a special broadcast on Bounce TV on June 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

Join Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Walmart, My Black is Beautiful, and AT&T Dream in Black in honoring the incomparable Jeffrey Osborne, the esteemed Hawkins Family, the groundbreaking group SWV, the incomparable Missy Elliott, and the timeless artistry of Evelyn “Champagne” King. Produced by Don Jackson, and with Jennifer J. Jackson and Michael A. Johnson as executive producers, this year’s Black Music Honors is not to be missed.