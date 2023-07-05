Listen to this article here

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rebecca Marks Jimerson of Tulsa has been confirmed to the Oklahoma Arts Council by the Oklahoma State Senate. Appointed by Governor J. Kevin Stitt, Jimerson’s term began July 1. State Senator Jo Anna Dossett, who represents Jimerson’s district, carried her nomination.

A native Tulsan and fourth generation Oklahoman, Jimerson is a community leader and advocate whose efforts include heading the 2019 Tulsa Juneteenth celebration, for which she brought together an alliance of community organizations to present music and art in the Tulsa Arts District. Jimerson also chaired the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, helping broaden public understanding of the district’s history and the effect of the Tulsa Race Massacre by organizing pop-up exhibitions of related artifacts.

The daughter of a gospel pianist, instilled with deep appreciation for the arts, Jimerson has inspired countless young people as a drama coach. Named a “Hometown Hero” by KTUL Channel 8 for her role as an educator, Jimerson’s former students describe her as a mentor who is committed to helping young people.

A background of service

As an actress, Jimerson has performed the role of Harriett Tubman, and as a playwright, Jimerson wrote “Resurrecting Black Wall Street,” depicting the Tulsa Race Massacre through the eyes of a survivor. The play premiered in Tulsa in 2019.

Currently, Jimerson is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Her leadership and involvement have included service on the board of Arts Alliance Tulsa, and work with A Pocket Full of Hope, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, the Booker T. Washington Foundation, and the Tulsa County Library Commission.

“Ms. Jimerson has shown us all through a lifetime of action and achievement how to use our own unique gifts to become exactly who we were meant to be,” said Senator Dossett. “She’s a perfect fit for the Oklahoma Arts Council, where her gift of inspiring those around her to meet their potential will be amplified statewide.”

“Throughout Rebecca’s impressive efforts, she has demonstrated an ability to bring people together, unifying members of a community for a common purpose,” Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said. “This intangible quality will be an immense benefit to our work, as the arts are natural bridge builders in communities. Complementing her community efforts, Rebecca’s impassioned commitment to ensuring children have opportunities to thrive is a perfect fit for our agency’s education-based mission. I look forward to having Rebecca on the Council.”

The Oklahoma Arts Council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts. The agency’s governing body is comprised of 15 appointed citizens representing communities throughout the state. Among its duties, the Council oversees hundreds of grants awarded by the agency to organizations and schools statewide each year.

