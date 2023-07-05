Listen to this article here

A tragic incident unfolded at a Home Depot parking lot in Waldorf, Maryland, resulting in the death of an elderly woman who was struck and fatally run over by a stolen forklift. Law enforcement authorities have taken the suspect into custody, who now faces a series of charges related to the incident.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office promptly issued a press release detailing the matter.

Upon receiving a burglary report from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store, authorities arrived at a gruesome scene in a nearby Home Depot parking lot. As stated in the press release, “Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s canvassed the area…They subsequently discovered the victim underneath the forklift; she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The victim who was identified as Gloristine Pinkney, a 73-year-old woman, had no prior association with the suspect, as confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Burglary at Home Depot leads to tragic death

According to the press release, law enforcement officers were notified about an ongoing burglary and theft at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Waldorf around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2nd. Allegedly, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, forcibly entered Lowe’s, stole a forklift, and proceeded to drive it off of the premises through the rear gates.

The sheriff’s office further explained that Brown left Lowe’s on the stolen forklift and headed towards a nearby Home Depot parking lot. Upon his arrival, he forcefully collided with a vehicle that was parked in the lot. Startled by the impact, Pinkney, who was asleep inside her car, woke up and exited her vehicle in an attempt to escape. The suspect chased after her while operating the forklift, ultimately striking her and subsequently running her over.

The suspect then used Pinkney’s vehicle to flee the scene. Detectives later located the stolen vehicle near Brown’s place of residence.

CNN reports that Brown was apprehended on Sunday evening and now faces a range of charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft, and other related offenses. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

According to CNN and records from the Charles County court, Brown’s bond review hearing is scheduled for July 5th, and he is eligible for a public defender.