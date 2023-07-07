Listen to this article here

After waiting patiently for the reveal of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s son name for over on year, many fans were pleasantly surprised by their son’s name, “RZA.”

RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. He is best known as a founding member of the influential hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. RZA is not only a talented rapper but also a skilled producer, known for his innovative production techniques and distinctive sound.

RZA has produced numerous Wu-Tang Clan albums, as well as solo projects for himself and other artists.

The Staten Island legend has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” and “Kill Bill.” Throughout his career, he has been widely recognized for his contributions to hip-hop and his influence on the genre.

“It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” said RZA to CNN. “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So its an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All blessings in the world from me.”

Rocky and Rihanna celebrated their son’s first birthday on May 13, where Rocky first revealed their son’s name with an Instagram post. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA”.