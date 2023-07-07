Listen to this article here

As of July 6, it has been reported that rapper Wiz Khalifa has sold a portion of his music and publishing catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners.

Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained significant recognition for his hit song “Black and Yellow” in 2010, which became an anthem for his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wiz Khalifa is known for his laid-back and melodic style of rap and has released several successful albums throughout his career, including “Rolling Papers” and “Blacc Hollywood.”

He has collaborated with various artists and achieved chart-topping success with songs like “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, which was featured in the movie “Furious 7.” Wiz Khalifa is also known for his advocacy of cannabis and has been open about his marijuana use in his music.

Even though the earnings from the sale has not been confirmed, Wiz Khalifa came out in a press release and said “HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Sherries Clark Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView, stated, “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force.”

St. Louis legend Nelly has also sold his catalog this week as well to HarbourView that earned him around $50 million in earnings.