In a surprising turn of events, Teyana Taylor is set to take the stage as the headlining performer for Afropunk, replacing the previously announced Jazmine Sullivan. The announcement was made by Sullivan herself in a heartfelt Instagram story post on August 17.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN PASSES THE BATON TO TEYANA TAYLOR

While expressing her disappointment at being unable to perform at Afropunk and FunkFest, Jazmine Sullivan shared that she is passing the baton to the incredibly talented Teyana Taylor.

In her message, Sullivan acknowledged the importance of honoring our emotions and moments of mourning. The Heaux Tales artist said:

“I have been looking forward to sharing the stage with you all this month at both @Afropunk Brooklyn and Atlanta Funkfest @Funkfestconcert. Sadly I won’t be able to perform this year. Grief has its own rhythm, and it’s essential to honor our emotions and moments of mourning.”

It is known that Sullivan recently lost her mother, Pam Joi Sullivan, to breast cancer on July 22, 2023. Regardless of the circumstances, Sullivan wholeheartedly endorsed Teyana Taylor, describing her as a force of nature who would bring her magic to the stage. She says:

“I’m gonna pass the baton to the incredibly talented @teyanataylor. She is a force of nature and I know she’ll bring her magic to the stage.”

AFROPUNK & FUNKFEST

Afropunk, known for its celebration of Black culture, will be held in Brooklyn, New York. The lineup includes a diverse range of artists, such as Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Vince Staples, and Joey Bada$$, among others. This year, the festival will be held at the Skyline Drive-In instead of at Commodore Barry Park.

Meanwhile, FunkFest will occur in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 18th and 19th. Marsha Ambosius will headline the festival, joined by artists like Sunshine Anderson, Jeezy, Keke Wyatt, and Juvenile.

While Teyana Taylor’s addition as the headlining performer will surely bring excitement to the festival, it will undoubtedly be bittersweet for fans looking forward to Sullivan’s performance.

HOUSTON’S HONEYLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL

