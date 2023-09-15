Listen to this article here

TULSA, Okla. — The Terence Crutcher Foundation will convene members of the Tulsa community and leading police reform advocates from across the US for a day of service and gala on Saturday, Sept. 16 marking seven years since Terence Crutcher was killed by former Tulsa Police Department officer Betty Shelby.

The foundation was launched in the aftermath of Terence’s death to create just and liberated communities free from violence and harm.

The commemorative events will kick off at 10 a.m, CT with a resource fair event at North Pointe Business Center. The Terence Crutcher Foundation is developing the center as part of a plan to bring economic revitalization to the predominantly Black, under-resourced neighborhood of North Tulsa.

TCF is also seeking volunteers for the resource fair. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Day of Service

The Day of Service offers free food boxes, diapers and wipes, mental health screenings, inflatables and face painting for children, and more. Entry to the resource fair is free and open to the public.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation’s 7th Year Memorial Gala will begin later that evening with a pre-gala reception at 6 p.m. CT. The dinner and special programming will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention

Center.

The foundation will launch their capital fundraising campaign this weekend to help revitalize the North Pointe Shopping Center in North Tulsa. To donate click here.

7th Anniversary Memorial Events at a Glance:

Day of Service

10:00 AM CT

North Pointe Business Center

205 E Pine St

Tulsa, OK 74106



7th Annual Gala

Reception – 6:00 p.m. CT; Gala – 7:00 p.m. CT

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Ctr

Tulsa, OK 74103-3855