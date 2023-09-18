Listen to this article here

Pärlá Fest attendees will soon have the opportunity to participate in a week-long, fun-filled, creative soiree in a multi-day creative festival running from September 17-24 in Tulsa.

Pärlá Festival is set to feature a diverse spectrum of creative art forms – from culinary arts, fashion, visual arts, dance, theater, poetry, and film to wellness.

As they build out eight days of captivating programming, they’ve ensured each and every creative discipline will be represented.

Pärlá Fest is shaping up to be a true celebration of all the pieces that make Tulsa’s creative community so vibrant.

Photo Courtesy: Pärlá Festival

In its second year, the festival has ascended to new heights, hosting multiple events each day, including art crawls, concerts, a fashion show, visual arts, dance, theater, poetry, film and wellness.

Tulsa native, Jerica Wortham is the founder of JParle’ Artist Group Inc. and curator of the festival and has been a long-time force in the creative community in Tulsa.

“Pärlá Fest is not just a celebration; it’s a chance to spotlight and celebrate our city’s vast range of talent and creativity. With Tulsa as the backdrop, this festival will leave a lasting impact on the community and beyond,” Wortham stated in a press release.

She continued, “I’m elated at the thought of coming together, brainstorming, and shaping an event that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on our city’s cultural landscape.”

Photo Courtesy: Pärlá Festival

Pärlá Fest seeks to promote unity, diversity, and inclusivity while offering artists and cultural enthusiasts a platform to shine.

Local creatives and leaders will spearhead each event throughout the eight-day experience.

All Pärlá Fest events are free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at jagtulsa.org. Some events require pre-registration to secure the location.

Below is a list of events with the time, date and location.