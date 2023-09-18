Mohbad: Gone Too Soon

They have inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to delve into the circumstances surrounding the demise of 27-year-old musician Mohbad, whose passing has left fans, colleagues, and the nation in shock.

Mohbad was a Nigerian singer and songwriter known for his work in the Afrobeat and Afropop genres. He gained recognition for his unique style and collaborations with other prominent Nigerian artists.

Mohbad was signed to Marlian Music, a record label founded by Nigerian musician Naira Marley. Some of his popular songs at that time included “Koma Jensun,” “Overhype,” and “Ponmo,” among others.

Nigerians have raised a total of 15 Million to support Mohbad's son in 4 days ???..



Mohbad left behind a 24 year-old widow, and a 6 months old son named “Light”?#Justice4Mohbad Sam larry #IMOLE pic.twitter.com/smEfBb8f2d — AFRO NIGERIA ?? (@afro_nigeria) September 18, 2023

The Demand for Justice:

The hashtag #Justice4Mohbad has gained significant traction across social media platforms globally. It reflects the collective call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the tragic loss of the young artist. Mohbad’s demise, described by the police as occurring under “strange circumstances,” has ignited widespread concern and intrigue throughout Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa made a solemn announcement during a press conference on Monday, assuring the public of the force’s unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth.

The special investigative team is conducting a thorough inquiry, identifying witnesses, involved individuals, and anyone with pertinent information. The team will conduct discreet investigations. These investigations may involve exhuming the body, performing autopsies, conducting tests, visiting the scene, and reviewing statements.

Live in Berlin , Germany ?? Metroluxeberlin pays tribute to mohbad ??keep resting imole ?????



Wizkid #Justice4Mohbad Burna Boy #bellashmurda Sam Larry Since 2018 #NigeriasMassGraves Ballon D'or Naira Marley Poco Lee Iman Biggest Bird Davido pic.twitter.com/LemtjcBWHz — Porche blog ? (@LekanPorche) September 18, 2023

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commitment

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally committed to overseeing the investigation to ensure that his administration conducts it diligently and without bias. We expect to release an interim report within two weeks.

Nigerian lawyer Festus Ogun formally requested a coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death from the Lagos State Attorney General.

Ogun cites Sections 14, 15, and 17 of the Coroner System Law of Lagos State to support his call for an investigation and the potential exhumation of the artist’s body. The lawyer anticipates that the coroner’s inquest will result in public findings and legal consequences for those involved in Mohbad’s untimely passing.

Nigerian music artist Mohbad

Mohbad, A Rising Star Remembered

Born in Lagos State in June 1996, Mohbad was a Nigerian music artist known for his hit singles, including “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and “Ko Por Ke” with Rexxie. He worked with high-profile artists like Bella Shmurda, Small Doctor, Zlatan, and many others. Mohbad’s sudden departure from Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” in 2022 garnered significant attention. In a recent interview, Mohbad discussed his separation from Naira Marley with former Reality TV star Tacha, highlighting their ongoing friendship.

As the nation awaits answers, meanwhile, the investigation into the mysterious death of Mohbad continues to unfold. This has ignited both hope and concern among fans and the music industry, who cherished the rising star’s music and vibrant spirit.