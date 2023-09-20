Listen to this article here

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shared the first photos of their newborn son, Riot Rose Mayers.

Months after introducing Riot at this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance, the couple welcomed their first child together on August 4, and have kept him out of the spotlight until now.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

On September 19, Rihanna posted a series of photos of Riot to her Instagram account.

The photos show Riot in a variety of settings, including being held by his parents, playing with them, and smiling for the camera.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and RZA welcome Riot into the family

Featured in one photo, Rihanna is holding Riot to her chest while A$AP Rocky stands behind her with their firstborn son, RZA.

In another photo, Riot is lying on a blanket with a stuffed animal. In a third photo, Riot is sitting up and smiling for the camera.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna said, “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2019. They announced that they were expecting their second child in February 2023, when Rihanna debuted her baby bump during an epic Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple haven’t not yet shared many details about their newborn son, but they have said that he is a “blessing” and that they are “overjoyed” to be parents to he and Riot.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” RZA and Riot’s mother told British Vogue.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022.

Wu Tang Clan’s RZA has commented on being flattered that his moniker was chosen for their first baby boy.

In May, a birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that the couple named their son, now 14 months.