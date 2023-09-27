Listen to this article here

The New York Jets squander their season with each cringeworthy snap novice-at-best QB Zach Wilson takes at the helm.

Photo Courtesy: Newsday.

After being re-inserted into the starting lineup for the injured two-time MVP and Super Bowl champ, Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has experienced pure adversity in front of title-tormented and toothless fans.

Jets offense is toothless. https://t.co/ChViTWm2tE — Mike Stanton (@projomike) September 24, 2023

The New York Jets haven’t taken off since 1969

A franchise accustomed to a revolving door of trash-adjacent quarterbacks, New York Jets fans and teammates have rumbled about their discomfort watching yet another season go down the drain.

Due to the unforeseen Rodgers’ season-ending injury, Kaepernick’s name has resurfaced in connection with the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, avid sports fan and lyrical visionary, J. Cole, released a letter written by Kap regarding a potential return to the league he once dominated.

Cole World has long been a supporter of Kaepernick and his journey back to the NFL.

Kap stays ready so he doesn’t have to get ready

Addressed to Jets GM Joe Douglas and dated September 21, the letter noted:

“Unlike many of the veteran QB’s that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself.”

After working out with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, the 35-year-old has stayed in tip top shape ever since his controversial exodus.

Colin Kaepernick is embraced by teammates but not owners

Though he’s been removed from a roster since 2017, that didn’t stop the NFL Players Association from recognizing him.

At the height of his criticism, the unsigned quarterback was awarded the Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP for his philanthropy and grassroots activism in support of marginalized communities.

Colin Kaepernick talks to his team before the 2013 Super Bowl. Photograph: Jeff Haynes/Reuters.

Weeks prior, the 49ers announced Kaepernick was the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”

According to ESPN, the award is considered the most prestigious honor the players vote on.

Kaepernick has largely remained popular with many football and non-football fans.

Many of whom align with his message and are still curious about his ability, given his prolonged gridiron absence.

Colin Kaepernick knelt so 2020 could march

Since 2020, NFL teams have addressed important societal issues from The New York Jets to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was only several years back that Kap took a knee during the national anthem in 2016. However, he was met with a heatwave of hostility and hatred.

After years of excoriation, though many remain opposed steadfastly, Kaepernick has gained more supporters in his fight for equality with time passed.

After a long legal battle with NFL teams and owners over collusion, Kap and the accused have since settled privately.

Based on the “END RACISM” slogans at each team end zone, it would appear teams are also now in lockstep with his movement’s sentiment, however, the Nike athlete remains locked out.

Colin Kaepernick played his final game with the 49ers on January 1, 2017.

By protesting racial injustice and police brutality he sparked a nationwide conversation which has yet to be uniformly rectified across the nation’s neighborhoods and police precincts.

New York Jets have yet to publicly respond

When the Jets signed Aaron Rodgers this Off-Season, they understood they were getting a proven, healthy, controversial-to-fans-beloved-by-teammates quarterback. And they still can.

The New York Jets have an opportunity to sign a quarterback whose already inked his name on the dotted line. The only question left is: will they?