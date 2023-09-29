Listen to this article here

One day before a highly anticipated Pac-12 matchup, Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin shared a moment of brotherhood on FS1’s Undisputed.

While reminiscing about their triumphs and tribulations, both Pro Football Hall of Famers Irvin and Sanders became emotional, embracing after years of love, lessons, and loyalty.

Behind the stunner shades, Sanders first choked up.

“Dern it, I’m getting emotional.”

Sanders discussed how Irvin once assisted him as he broke into TV sports commentary.

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 3: Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin attend the 22nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular on June 3, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders been down since day 1

Michel Irvin’s eye’s got misty in the Boulder winds and after sharing “I love you’s”, both shared a warm embrace.

Kissing his brother’s cheek, Primetime and the Playmaker expressed a mutual bond beyond the field and absent of words.

Later, USC’s Keyshawn Johnson admitted it would be tough to root against Coach Prime, who credited his life’s ebbs and flows to God’s guiding hand.

“I’m not perfect but I’m present.” Sanders continued, “So when God calls — it can be in a crowd — I can still hear his voice because I don’t have no noise in my life.”

“There’s no way he’s going to bless me privately and I’m not going to proclaim it publicly,” he added.

The calm before the storm

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will try to bounce back from their first L of the season when they host the No. 8 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 showdown on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

After wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State to start the season, the Buffaloes have been the talk of college football.

However, Colorado (3-1, 0-1 in Pac-12) was blown out by Oregon last week, 42-6.

Meanwhile, the Trojans (4-0, 2-0) have cruised in their four games this season, winning by an average of 35.0 points per game.

Colorado two-way mega-star Travis Hunter remains out with a lacerated liver.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.