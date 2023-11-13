Listen to this article here

In a groundbreaking turn of events at the Country Music Association (CMA) awards last week, Luke Combs secured the coveted Song of the Year title as well as Single of the Year award for his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s song “Fast Car.”

Chapman, who released the song in 1988, also walked away with the prestigious honor.

This victory marked a historic moment as Chapman became the first Black artist to clinch the Song of the Year prize at the CMAs. She did so an impressive 35 years after the song’s initial release.

Chapman considers it an “honor” to be recognized for Fast Car

Despite Chapman’s absence from the ceremony, her sentiments were conveyed through a statement read by presenter Sara Evans.

In it, she expressed deep gratitude, stating, “It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut.”

During his acceptance speech, Combs took a moment to acknowledge Chapman, extending his appreciation for her role in crafting “one of the best songs of all time.”

Combs also shared the heartfelt reason behind recording the cover for his latest album titled “Gettin’ Old”. He cited his lifelong love for the song since childhood, ” I just recorded it because I love this song so much.”

American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman in 1988. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Combs continued, “It’s meant so much to me throughout my entire life. It’s the first favorite song I had from the time I was 4 years old.”

Tracy Chapman earned six Grammy nom’s in 1989 for “Fast Car”

The timeless “Fast Car” garnered widespread success over three decades ago.

It earned Chapman six Grammy nominations in 1989, with three wins in categories including Best New Artist, Best Contemporary Folk Recording, and Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Chapman’s song “Fast Car” originally peaked reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1988.

Luke Combs’ rendition of Chapman’s song propelled it to unprecedented heights with the live version of Combs’ cover claiming the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in August.

The songs resurgence is particularly significant, as it marks the song’s return to the Billboard charts for the first time since 1996. As of now, Combs’s cover of “Fast Car” continues to hold the No. 2 position.