In re-establishing their once-booming sports brand, Reebok announced Wednesday the hiring of Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal.

In a full circle moment for both the players and brand, O’Neal has been named Reebok’s president of basketball, and Iverson has been named vice president of basketball.

“AI is a founding father of Reebok Basketball and has left a lasting impact on the game and its surrounding culture,” O’Neal said via Boardroom. “There is no one I’d rather work with to bring in a new generation of ballers to Reebok than him. Shaq and AI back at it — feels good.”

“The Answer” is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time.

Allen Iverson was also one of the most successful shoe endorsers, with his Reebok shoes being some of the best-selling sneakers of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Iverson’s Reebok endorsement deal began in 1996, when he was just a rookie with the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, Reebok was not as popular as Nike and Adidas, but Iverson’s endorsement helped to turn the brand around.

Iverson’s first signature shoe, the Reebok Question, was released in 1996 and was an instant hit. The shoe was known for its unique design and its comfortable fit. Iverson wore the Question throughout his rookie season, and he helped to lead the 76ers to the NBA playoffs.

The following year, Reebok released the Reebok Answer I, which was Iverson’s second signature shoe. The Answer I was even more popular than the Question, and it helped to make Reebok one of the most popular sneaker brands in the world.

Iverson’s Reebok endorsement deal was also a cultural phenomenon.

His shoes were popular with both young athletes and urban fashionistas. Iverson’s success helped to pave the way for other non-traditional shoe endorsers, such as Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

Shaq’s success with Reebok continued throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

He released a number of popular signature shoes, including the Shaqnosis, the Shaqnosis II, and the Shaqnosis III. Shaq’s shoes were known for their durability, performance, and dope designs.

Shaq’s first signature shoe with Reebok was the Shaq Attaq, which was released in 1992. The shoe was an instant success, thanks to its aggressive design and Shaq’s own star power.

The Shaq Attaq was also one of the first basketball shoes to feature a pump system, which allowed players to adjust the fit of the shoe to their liking.

Shaq’s impact on the sneaker industry is undeniable. He was one of the first athletes to have a signature shoe line with a major sneaker brand.

Both Iverson and Shaq’s success with Reebok paved the way for other athletes to have their own signature shoe lines, and it helped to make Reebok one of the leading brands in the sneaker industry.