A week after a shooting at HBCU Morgan State University campus, another shooting occurred at Jackson State, but this time, it resulted in death.

With the constant shootings happening on HBCU campuses, many parents are worried and fear for the safety of their children, as well as professors and administrators.

The shooting at Jackson State occurred late on Sunday, Oct. 15. No students were involved or harmed in the incident.

Officials identified the dead victim as Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major and former graduate of Hill Crest High School in Country Club Hills. Burns was taken to the hospital, following calls from the University Pointe Apartment Complex.

Victim of gun violence tried to de-escalate fight

According to Jason Burns, his father, Burns was with one of his fraternity brothers, who wanted to end things with his girlfriend. He was helping his fraternity brother get his belonging out of her apartment.

During this time, the girlfriend invited other people to her place. Someone in the group had a gun, and a fight broke out. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the Jackson State shooting.

Burns was trying to de-escalate the situation and break up the fight, but he got caught in the crossfire, his father said. Burns was shot and killed.

“He wasn’t a violent kid, he didn’t know anything about guns or fighting or gangs, you know, anything about that… He just-I don’t know, I never felt like this before in my life,” Jason Burns stated about his son.

Shootings at homecoming weekend are unfortunately becoming more common, especially at HBCUS, which is why officials are advising students to be safe and aware of their surroundings.

More security after shooting at Jackson State

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s friends, family, and all those who knew him,” said Acting President, Dr. Elayne Anthony. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life, this senseless act of violence.”

The Jackson Police Department and Mississippi State Capitol police are investigating the shooting at Jackson State. They’re searching for a person of interest. None of the suspects were identified, and no other specifics were released about the shooting.

The death of Burns resulted in an outpouring of condolences from people, expressing their thoughts and prayers to Burns’ family and for the safety of the JSU students.

Grief counselors remain available for students at the campus, and university officials said they’re improving security protocols to ensure students’ safety.