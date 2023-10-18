Listen to this article here

On October 17, 2023, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was struck by a car in Calabasas, California, following an altercation with another man during a pickup basketball game.

Owens, 49, did not require medical attention, but the incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to TMZ, Owens was playing basketball with a group of people when he got into an argument with another man on the court. After the game, the other man got into his car and drove it into Owens’ knee.

The assailant then drove away from the scene.

Owens was able to walk away from the incident on his own and did not require medical attention.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and is looking for the driver of the car. The driver is described as a white male in his 30s with a shaved head. He was driving a black SUV.

Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He played in the NFL for 16 seasons and was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terrell Owens left uninjured but many are not so lucky

It is unclear what sparked the altercation between Owens and the other man during the pickup basketball game. However, the fact that the other man then hit Owens with his car suggests that it was a deliberate act.

Hit-and-run collisions are a serious problem. Coupled with either road or court rage, in 2021, there were an estimated 737,000 hit-and-run collisions in the United States, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.