Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening on the campus of charm city’s Morgan State University.

The shooting occurred during its Homecoming Week coronation ceremony.

No one was in custody early Wednesday morning in the shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed.

Officials say Morgan State shooting began around 9:25 p.m.

Campus police on patrol heard gunfire around 9:25 p.m. and found multiple victims shot, Worley said.

The five victims, four men and one woman who range in age from 18 to 22. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, four of the five are students at the university, campus police Chief Lance Hatcher confirmed.

Officials, citing the ongoing investigation, did not provide information about the number of potential shooters or where the gunfire occurred except to say it happened outside, according to NBC News.

Baltimore City Council member Ryan Dorsey said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had been told by police that there were believed to have been at least three shooters firing into the crowd. However, authorities have not confirmed that number.

Mayor vows: “We’re going to find you.”

“For those who decided to come onto this jewel of a campus, and inflict this pain and trauma on their community — we’re going to find you. We won’t stop,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at an early morning news conference.

Multiple windows were shattered, which led officers to believe there may have been an active shooter and police responded.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the campus.

People were urged to stay away from the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

The Baltimore Fire Department staged behind a campus dorm after multiple people were shot at Morgan State University on Tuesday night. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“They cleared every single floor twice and after that we realized the campus was most likely safe,” he said.

Students were leaving a coronation ceremony and were headed to a student center when the gunfire happened, University President David Wilson said.

“Morgan State University will not be deterred. We will continue forward,” Wilson said.

Classes are canceled Wednesday

Moreover, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were assisting Baltimore police.

Police believe the shooting took place outside. No suspect has been identified, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference early Wednesday morning. He would not say whether police believe there was one shooter or multiple shooters. Earlier, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey tweeted that police told him they believed there were three shooters.

The victims — four men and one woman — are 18 to 22 years old, Worley said.

The Baltimore Sun reports the police response was centered on the area of Thurgood Marshall Halland the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

The gunfire shattered windows, and police believed there was an active shooter, Worley said. Students were asked to shelter in place until after midnight, when police said the matter was “no longer an active shooter situation.”

Mayor says city will provide supports to Morgan State

Photo Courtesy: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said early Wednesday that the shooting, an “unfortunate and unacceptable tragedy” that he said joins a “long line of colleges and schools” where multiple students are shot, indicates a need for national gun reform.

“We’re going to continue to be here to support Morgan State University,” he said, calling the school “Baltimore’s university” and a “jewel of a campus.” “We are going to be here to support this school and these families during this tragedy,” he said.