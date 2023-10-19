Listen to this article here

Executive producers for “X-Men: The Last Stand” allegedly lied to Halle Berry about adding a fake scene in which her character saves African children, according to the film’s original director.

Matthew Vaughn, the original director for Marvel’s third X-Men film in 2006, dropped out of the role without an explanation. Nearly 20 years later, he opened up during New York Comic Con.

Vaughn accused Hollywood executives of using a fake script to trick Halle Berry into joining the cast.

“One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story. Hollywood is really political and odd,” Vaughn said, according to ScreenRant, which first reported on Oct. 16.

“I went to an executive’s office and I saw an X3 script. It was a lot fatter. I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Halle Berry tricked by Hollywood?

With her performance in the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role. No other Black woman has received that honor since.

According to Vaughn, when executives asked Berry to reprise her role for a third time as the weather-wielding mutant Storm in Marvel’s X-men 3, she wrote a scene where her character saved children in Africa.

“So I grabbed it, and opened the first page, and it said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’ I thought it was a pretty cool idea,” Vaughn said at NYCC, which ran from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15.

“I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit.”

A humble heart

Ultimately, Brett Ratner replaced Vaughn as director, Halle Berry joined the cast, and the Africa scene was scrapped.

So far, Halle Berry hasn’t commented on the accusations from Vaughn. Yet, her 2001 acceptance speech sheds light into her humble approach to the industry.

“This moment is so much bigger than me,” Berry said. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.”