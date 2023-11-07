Listen to this article here

Famed filmmaker Tyler Perry talked with “CBS Mornings” hosts in the studio on Tuesday about “Maxine’s Baby,” a new documentary his long-time partner Gelila Bekele made about his life.

Perry said that he had no creative control over “Maxine’s Baby”

Perry stated that cameras followed over a decade to make the film.

“It’s not a story that I’m telling … It’s my life,” Perry said, adding that he hopes his struggles and triumphs displayed in the film will inspire others. “If that happens, then it was all worth it for me.”

Perry said his mother inspired him to become who he is today

The documentary is named for Perry’s mother, Maxine, who passed away in 2009 after a long illness.

Photo Courtesy: ABC.

“Everything I did was about her. All the work was about her. I was never after money. It was always about making enough money to take care of her, to buy her medicine, to make sure we were never in poverty again,” Perry said. “No matter how much I had, it was never enough.”

Perry choked up reflecting on his mother

Perry had to pause his interview on The View twice to compose himself after cohost Sara Haines offered a tribute to his late mother. He was soon moved to tears during the live broadcast.

When his mother died, Perry said “all of that was gone” and the fight to regain his motivation was slow.

Directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, the documentary sets to paint Perry’s “tender, intimate portrait.”

From discussing his abusive upbringing and his estranged relationship with his father, through to his adulthood and watching his mother “slowly dying” all while building an empire, Perry’s journey is meticulously documented in the film.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story debuts via Amazon on Nov. 17.