Over the years, random sightings of André 3000 with his favored woodwind instrument have become an anomaly on social media.

Often acknowledged as one of the most captivating rappers of all time, André Benjamin has given us countless hits as one-half of the rap duo Outkast and stole the show on every track he’s graced with a feature.

During an exclusive interview with NPR Music’s Rodney Carmichael, he announced he would release his debut solo album, New Blue Sun, on Friday, November 17.

It’s the first full-length André has released in 17 years since OutKast’s sixth studio album Idlewild.

During his interview, the ATLien revealed the new album would be something his fans never expected.

The simple cover art for New Blue Sun includes a label warning that the album contains “no bars.”

André 3000 says album will feature no bars, just vibes

He discussed the mind-opening journey that led him to his current instrument of choice, the flute. He expressed it has allowed him to push his one-of-a-kind creative energy into new places.

The 48-year-old wanted to be open with fans who may be expecting to hear “3-stacks” on this album.

“I don’t want to troll people. I don’t want people to think, Oh, this André 3000 album is coming! And you play it and like, ‘Oh man, no verses.’ So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, ‘Warning: no bars.’ It’s letting you know what it is off the top.”

He even took the first step to address the obvious with the first song title: “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”

After nearly two decades of waiting for an album with no verses, André’s fans are no strangers to the unexpected and unknown being a part of his repertoire.

He’s never shied away from the unorthodox regarding his look or sound.

