For many toddlers, the words “chicken nuggets” are sometimes more popular than “mama” or “dada,” but a recent voluntary recall of Tyson Foods chicken nuggets means your kids will need to find a temporary substitute.

Tyson Foods voluntarily recalled over 30,000 pounds of its dino-shaped chicken nuggets on Saturday. The move came after some consumers reported finding metal in the food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, “there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”

Specifically, the recall is for 9-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024. Lot codes for the product are 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product, which was produced on Sept. 5, has been shipped to Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the USDA’s FSIS stated. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

For more information, consumers can contact www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with food safety questions about chicken nuggets or other products can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

CNN has reported that the Arkansas-based company is the second-largest meat processor.

