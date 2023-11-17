Listen to this article here

R. Kelly, presently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex crimes, has initiated legal proceedings, alleging that officers from the Bureau of Prisons illicitly disseminated his private information to social media personality Tasha K.

Kelly’s legal representatives formally submitted the complaint on November 13, contending that recordings of his telephone conversations with both his girlfriend and attorneys were unlawfully sold to Tasha K, who subsequently shared the content across her social media platforms.

(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

The lawsuit levels accusations against Tasha K (Latasha Kebe), asserting that she used her large following to harass Kelly and infringe upon his privacy by utilizing illegally obtained information in videos posted on YouTube.

This legal entanglement is not Tasha K’s first encounter with the court system

In April 2022, she was directed to pay up to $4 million in damages after being sued for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress by rapper Cardi B.

Jennifer Bonjean, the lawyer representing Kelly in this matter, contends in the lawsuit that the United States of America breached its duty of care to the plaintiff by permitting multiple Bureau of Prisons officers to access confidential information without proper legal justification.

The lawsuit delineates how the leaked information has left Kelly feeling “isolated and fearful to communicate with his attorneys or other third parties” due to the potential for public exploitation in Tasha K’s social media posts.

Suit claims the private disclosures began in 2019

As per the complaint, Tasha K began the publicly disclosing Kelly’s private information in November 2019 through a video titled “R. Kelly Can’t Control his Girlfriends while Behind Bars.”

In this video, Tasha K divulged details from a telephone conversation between Kelly and a female who was reportedly romantically involved with him.

Subsequent posts divulged even more of Kelly’s personal details, including information discussed in phone calls with his legal team concerning matters related to the defense of his pending criminal cases.

The complaint elucidates that Bureau of Prisons officers leaked information in the form of emails, phone calls, and visitor logs.