Listen to this article here

Iconic rapper and universally recognized cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg has declared his intention to quit smoking cannabis.

In a shocking decision, he supposedly kicking the high habit which is synonymous with his larger-than-life persona.

The announcement was made through Snoop Dogg’s official Instagram account.

The unexpected post left fans and the entertainment industry alike in a state of disbelief.

The rapper, known for his laid-back attitude and unapologetic affinity for cannabis, revealed in a heartfelt post that he has decided to make a significant lifestyle change saying, “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke, please repsect my privacy at this time.”

Ten hours after revealing the news Snoop made a second post, once again urging people to respect his privacy.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Snoop Dogg stops smoking cannabis out of the blue

Snoop Dogg’s decision comes at a time when the cannabis industry is booming, with many celebrities actively participating in and endorsing various weed-related ventures. The rapper himself has been a prominent figure in the industry, launching his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded social media with mixed reactions, ranging from support for Snoop Dogg’s decision to disbelief.

Some fans expressed concern for his iconic image, questioning whether this shift would impact his music and cultural influence. While others are questioning whether or not his decision to quit smoking is health-related.

The unexpected announcement also sparked discussions about the evolving attitudes toward cannabis use. Speculation arose as to whether this could signal a broader shift in the perception of the drug in popular culture.

As the news of Snoop Dogg’s decision continues to circulate, only time will tell how this surprising lifestyle change will impact the rapper’s legacy and the wider cannabis culture that he has been so intimately connected to throughout his life.