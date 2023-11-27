Listen to this article here

T.I. and Tiny are actively contributing to their Atlanta community by opening their first affordable housing complex.

In a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, the celebrity couple, now also involved in land development, shared the positive impact the entertainment industry has had on the city.

During the event, T.I. expressed gratitude for having the means to address community needs, stating, “The arts and entertainment industry in this city has been able to collaborate and, I guess, be profitable enough to offer the community so many things that are much needed.”

T.I., a renowned rapper, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia has released seven solo albums and collaborated with some of the most significant names in rap music.

T.I.’s musical career is marked by his lyrical style, which often delves into his personal struggles and social issues.

In 2019 T.I. founded a charity organization called Harris Community Works

The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of children in impoverished areas of Atlanta.

His talent has solidified his status as one of the most recognizable figures in hip-hop culture today. His commitment to giving back to his community extends beyond the realms of music and entertainment.

This affordable housing complex initiative was initially revealed by T.I. in October 2021. At that time, the rapper shared that the affordable housing project, named Intrada Westside, was less than 50% complete. He planned for the housing complex to include a greenhouse, community garden, and community center.

FOX5 Atlanta reported that the plan originally included 143 living spaces. The grand opening revealed that an additional 25 units have been specifically allocated for unhoused youth.

Change is a collective effort

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta also participated in the ceremony, underscoring the significance of community-driven projects.

Dickens emphasized the connection between values and the provision of safe, quality, and affordable housing.

He acknowledged T.I. and Tiny while noting the importance of collective efforts and shared values in working toward providing affordable housing. “It’s not something a government can fix on its own,” Dickens said.

Dickens highlighted the city’s achievement in establishing 3,200 affordable homes, with an additional 5,000 currently in the construction phase.

Looking ahead, Mayor Dickens outlined an ambitious objective of earmarking 20,000 units for affordable housing. Dickens expressed a strong commitment to addressing the ongoing housing needs within the community.