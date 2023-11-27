Listen to this article here

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested early on Friday, Nov. 24, in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, authorities claim this is the second time in less than two years that the “Girls Trip” actress has been arrested under similar allegations.

Tiffany Haddish arrested after feeding LA’s unhoused

The Beverly Hills police responded to a call around 5:43 a.m. stating that a motorist was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive.

Upon arrival, they found Haddish in her vehicle, asleep, slumped over the wheel while the engine was still running.

No accidents or injuries were reported at the scene

TMZ has video footage of the actress being handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle by two officers.

The outlet reports Tiffany Haddish was cited for the DUI and released later Friday afternoon.

Before her arrest, Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Her performance was part of the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Photo Courtesy: AP Photo / Damia Dovarganes

Later that evening, the Emmy and Grammy winner posted videos to her social media capturing her at a concert and partying alone in the streets of Los Angeles. Her last post was her speaking with a doorman while entering a bar.

Neither Haddish nor anyone from her team has addressed the arrest.

The actress had a similar run-in with the law last year in Georgia

In January 2022, police in Peachtree City received a call at 2:30 am regarding a car stalled in the middle of the highway due to the driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

While investigating the call, officers stopped Haddish as she pulled into a neighborhood.

The call resulted in Haddish being booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

The outlet reports she is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 for her 2022 arrest.