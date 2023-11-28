Listen to this article here

Busta Rhymes is set to embark on his highly anticipated Blockbusta Tour, a celebration of his illustrious career spanning over three dope decades.

Released on November 24, through his own Conglomerate Entertainment label with distribution by Epic Records, Blockbusta is the eleventh studio album by Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes executive produced the album alongside Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz.

It features guest appearances from Quavo, Bia, Young Thug, Blxst, Yung Bleu, Coi Leray, DaBaby, T-Pain, Burna Boy, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown, Shenseea, Kodak Black, Morray, Big Tigger, and more.

Honored alongside fellow music legends during its 50th year anniversary, Busta Rhymes has comfortably sat upon the throne throughout the illustrious year in hip hop.

Photo Courtesy: Ebony Magazine

After sitting atop Gotham City, shedding tears of joy at this year’s BET Awards, and smashing stages across America during 2023, Busta Rhymes is defiant proof of the genre’s longevity many considered merely a fad since its inception.

The tour will last from March 13 to April 21, 2024

The Blockbusta Tour is a testament to Busta Rhymes’ enduring legacy in hip-hop. His electrifying stage presence and unparalleled lyrical prowess have cemented his status as one of the most iconic figures in the genre.

In addition to his own material, Busta Rhymes is known for his collaborations with some of the biggest names in music.

The Blockbusta Tour will be more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of Busta Rhymes’ impact on hip-hop and music as a whole.

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 AM ET.