The 2023 edition of the BET Awards took place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Six awards were given out on Sunday night’s telecast, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person.

Teyana Taylor‘s mother, Nikki, accepted her daughter’s award and even called her up via FaceTime during the broadcast to let her know she won video director of the year.

Keeping the audience tearfully turnt, Quavo and Offset reunited in a touching tribute to Takeoff, honoring the impact he had on them and the culture at large.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Patti LaBelle admittedly forgot the words to “Simply the Best,” the song she sang as the show’s lone tribute to the late Tina Turner (who passed on May 24 at age 83).

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words



pic.twitter.com/CdflBn1uAg

Despite her temporary improv, the consummate performer was able to recover — and on beat.

A BET spokesperson later told The Hollywood Reporter that “due to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics.” At least one video tweeted by an audience member, seen below, seems to prove that the crowd was indeed blocking the singer’s view.

Don’t this hit don’t make my people wanna jump jump!

“I’m gonna wear it on my sleeve. I do wanna cry,” began the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Busta Rhymes, 51, as he became emotional and wiped tears from his eyes before delivering a heartfelt homage to hip-hop’s heroes and heroines.

Ice Spice was In Ha Mood

Not a night without controversy, Lil Uzi Vert and his girlfriend JT — member of hip-hop duo City Girls– got into a heated exchange (and phone throwing) after multiple reports from people sitting nearby suggested he was talking with Ice Spice after her performance.

JT And Lil Uzi Vert got into a scuffle at the BETAwards. Some people are alleging the altercation started after Uzi was talking to IceSpice.



pic.twitter.com/qFm9LzeON4

Other highlights included a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with 69 Boyz, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, Fast Life Yungstaz, Kid ‘n Play, Master P, Soulja Boy, Warren G, and Ying Yang Twins; the Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte, D-Nice, and Big Daddy Kane doing “Rapper’s Delight” and “Cha Cha Cha”; E-40, Tyga, and Yo-Yo doing “Tell Me When to Go” and “Rack City”; a hits medley by Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Ja Rule, and Fabolous.

305 was live at the BET Awards

A full list of nominees follows, with the winners are indicated in bold below.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé

WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

WINNER: SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

WINNER (TIE): Usher

Best Group

City Girls

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

WINNER: Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

WINNER: Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

WINNER: Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

WINNER: Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson