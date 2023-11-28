Listen to this article here

Red Bull Symphonic debuted a historic, 90-minute live concert experience at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra.

St. Louis born and Atlanta made, Metro Boomin’ has quickly established himself as a perennial powerhouse in a city where music always evolves.

Having already collaborated with a number of superstar musical talents, Boomin’ dropped 29 curated tracks during the star-studded performance.

According to Red Bull, the sold out show delivered an unforgettable night that transcended musical boundaries and saw Metro Boomin light up the stage with an electrifying performance featuring special guest appearances and performances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee.

Attendees at Red Bull Symphonic included will.i.am, as well as Red Bull Athletes Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Justin Williams and Lethal Shooter.

“We’re celebrating you,” Metro said to the crowd, “for listening to this music and making it what it is.”

During the 50th year of hip hop, Metro Boomin’ effortlessly blending trap music with the classical, validating both genres as timeless works of art.

The live show saw Metro Boomin soar to new heights on stage in a customized Red Bull monolith accompanied by the 43-member Symphonic Orchestra and led by conductor Anthony Parnther.

The Symphonic Orchestra, comprising 43 members handpicked by Parnther, showcased a diverse ensemble of orchestral musicians, including 13 violins, 5 violas, 5 celli, 4 upright basses, 1 keys, 1 guitar, and 1 music director. Additionally, the orchestra featured 1 saxophone, 1 flute, 1 oboe, 1 clarinet, 1 bassoon, 2 French horns, 2 trumpets, 2 trombones, 1 tuba, and 1 harp.

Though his roots remain in rap, Boomin’s ability to perform with a 43-person orchestra demonstrates the flexibility of his musical creativity.

Never too cool to step outside of his comfort zone, Young Metro continues to deliver time and again while mastering his craft one boomin’ production at a time.

Watch the full orchestra performance here.