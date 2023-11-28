Listen to this article here

Football season is well underway, and with the help of Crown Royal and Instacart, this year’s kickoffs will be better than ever.

The National Football League (NFL) and Crown Royal have officially launched year three of their Kick Off with Crown (KOWC) campaign.

The campaign’s core is generosity and giving back to communities and initiatives representing fans from all walks of life.

In 2021, the KOWC campaign supported hospitality workers.

In 2022, it championed delivery workers, and this year, the campaign is ensuring that fans have enough food to make it through their favorite game and beyond.

Photo Courtesy: Crown Royal

NFL Hall-Of-Famer DeMarcus Ware led the charge with his favorite game day items in a custom-curated shopping cart on the largest online grocery marketplace in North America, Instacart.

Per the brand’s press release, Crown Royal will join forces with like-minded partners from the NFL Legends community and Feeding America throughout the season to give back to those who make moments at home special.

The brand’s generous acts will culminate with a $250K donation to Feeding America to provide meals to people facing hunger.

“As a long-time partner, I am excited to work with Crown Royal for another NFL season and give fans the inside scoop on some of my favorite gameday items,” says DeMarcus Ware. “There’s no better feeling than generously opening your home to host family and friends on game day.”

In 2022, Ware and the Legends collaborated with local Houston restaurateurs to create two unique Crown Royal-infused BBQ sauces. Participants went head-to-head in a BBQ sauce competition.

They donated $25,000 to the Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization created to take care of food and beverages who were still recovering from the blow of the pandemic.

As the league’s first-ever whisky partner, Crown Royal also provides football fans and cocktail lovers tips on preparing cocktails to elevate any holiday or gameday party.

Crown Royal enlists NFL Legends

The brand has enlisted the help of NFL Legends, including Jamaal Charles, AJ Green, Deuce McAllister, Fred Taylor, Joe Thomas, Andrew Whitworth and Vince Wilfork to curate signature cocktail recipes that fans.

During the holiday season, Crown Royal will turn the tables and host the people who selflessly serve others day in and day out.

During the organization’s busiest time, Crown Royal will celebrate Feeding America volunteers in a select market. To honor their contributions, the brand will donate $250,000 from the Crown Royal Generosity Fund to Feeding America.

$25,000 of the donation will go to North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas; $ 10,000 will be donated to City Harvest, a designated Feeding America location in NYC, and $10,000 will be dedicated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

In its first year, KOWC made a $1 million commitment to more than 20 national and local nonprofits that support communities in need. In 2022, along with shifting the focus to delivery workers, the campaign donated $1 million to hospitality workers and the military and $500,000 to couriers.

For more information on how Crown Royal is teaming up with the NFL and Instacart to have the most generous season ever, visit CrownRoyal.com.