During this fall’s homecoming week, the legendary Fisk University introduced its campus, students, and alumni to their new president, Dr. Agenia Clark.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke with the school’s 18th president about what she envisions for the future of Fisk.

A historic institution founded in Nashville with a deep legacy as a cradle of the civil rights movement, for Dr. Clark, Fisk is not only an HBCU — it’s the fiber of their community.

“My relationship with Nashville began 36 years ago,” Dr. Agenia Clark

After being selected by the school’s board of trustees to helm Fisk as its president, Dr. Clark stated, “I had to really sit back and reflect because I moved to Nashville 36 years ago.”

Dr. Clark reflected, “It was at that time I received my very first community service opportunity as a volunteer classroom instructor at Fisk.”

Reflecting on her full circle moment in Nashville, she commented, “It just goes to show that with time and patience you never know what experiences will repeat themselves.”

“I’m from Mobile, Alabama, but we had heard of Fisk. Everybody has heard of Fisk.”

Dr. Clark continued, “So when I moved here and received the opportunity to volunteer in the classroom, I never dreamed it could ever get any better than that.”

After cooking practically the entire Thanksgiving meal for her family, Dr. Clark says she isn’t afraid to try a new recipe on a tried and true dish. Whether mac and cheese or cultural edification, this president loves to feed whomever is hungry for more.

Founded in 1866, Fisk’s history is storied and its future in a rapidly shifting world of higher education, post affirmative action, is equal parts promise and challenge.

“Despite a lack of economic wealth, we are still producing some of our community’s best in places and spaces about topics and subjects that may not be explored anywhere else.”

Dr. Clark has a daring vision, describing Fisk as every bit as wealthy as the country’s top institutions of higher learning – due to its talented students pursuing rich, diverse and successful programs such as Data Science, Bioinformatics and the Altitude Achievement Missile Team, just having completed a rocket launch in Houston last month.

“Fisk is where our community and students come together as one”

She continued, “The best part of the announcement on this position was the overwhelming amount of excitement and enthusiasm from the community.”

“I was overjoyed because they were saying, ‘we know sis. We know about you. And finally we can bring this all back home together.'”

An advocate for simple and logical communication and accountability, Dr. Clark mentioned, “We’re going to be a collaborative team because if we’re not collaborating with each other, then I have no purpose [as President].”

After 37 years in Music City, Dr. Clark takes pride in being a transformative transplant. “If we have an issue with something I don’t need to do research to find out who to call.” She continued, “Chances are really good I know who to call.”

Never switching up on her people or purpose, Dr. Clark said she’s never been too hard to find. “In the 36 years I’ve lived here, I’ve only had one cell phone number.”

Well-known by those with a 615 or 629 area code, Dr. Clark has been recognized as “Nashvillian of the Year” in 2021 and as one of “Nashville’s 100 Most Powerful People,” 2015–2020, by the Nashville Business Journal.

“We don’t want Nashville to forget that Fisk University was its first University.”

She furthered, “It’s important because Nashville has grown and grown and Fisk is a part of its rich history that sets this city apart.”

The Story of the Jubilee Singers.

“Dr. Clark stated, “Nashville shouldn’t forget that the reason it’s Music City is because of Fisk University.”

“With our integral contribution to Nashville being what it is today, the city needs to make sure it continues to invest in what Fisk University will be in its next 150 years,” she continued.

Dr. Clark was inducted into the Academy for Women of Achievement, she is also a Nashville Post Person-In-Charge (2014–2021).

Additionally, Dr. Clark is a member of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), the 2016 Class of Leadership Tennessee, and the 1996 Class of Leadership Nashville.

“I’m passionate that every student on this campus has the best opportunity imaginable.”

Having long walked in her purpose, she stated, “I have positioned myself to only do things I’m passionate about.”

Dr. Clark elaborated, “When I invest in what I’m passionate about, no matter if the days are long, I’m so grateful that my work allows me to have more to look forward to tomorrow.”