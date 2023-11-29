Listen to this article here

The trial of actor Jonathan Majors will begin today in New York City. Majors is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Majors is best known for his roles in the films “Lovecraft Country” and “The Harder They Fall,” and “Creed III.”

Jabbari is a model and actress. She has appeared in several commercials and music videos.

Majors is facing two misdemeanor charges: assault and aggravated harassment.

If he is convicted, Jonathan Majors could face up to one year in jail.

According to CNN, Jabbari claims that Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” according to a complaint she filed in New York City in March. She also claims he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Photo Courtesy: Mary Altaffer/ AP Photo

Contrarily, the 33-year-old actor claims it was actually his ex-girlfriend who assaulted him in the city’s Chinatown district after she allegedly became “drunk and hysterical,” lawyers for Majors told Newsweek.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry denied the allegations against him in a statement to CNN in August, adding that Majors “has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart” as a result of the charges.

In October, Disney canned a new film starring Majors

CNN reported in October that Disney has removed “Magazine Dreams,” an upcoming film starring Majors that was due out on December 8, from its release calendar.

He was also reportedly dropped by his PR and management teams in the wake of the allegations.

The trial’s verdict could have a further significant impact on both Majors’ and Jabbari’s career. Regardless of the outcome, both could miss even more professional opportunities.

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari are expected to go to trial for several days.