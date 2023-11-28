Listen to this article here

Tulsa, Oklahoma—Guthrie Green will usher in the holiday season with its annual free event, Lights On: Glow on the Green Friday, December 1st.

The festive event, presented by Quiktrip, promises to bring excitement and fun to visitors of all ages. Thousands of holiday lights will dot the park, creating a magical experience for visitors of all ages.

In addition, Guthrie Green will host a holiday vendor market, showcasing creations by local art and craft vendors.

Guthrie Green’s Glow on the Green event in 2017. (Photo by Phil Clarkin Photography)

Event attendees can also enjoy Live music by local bands will be sure to keep families and visitors warm. Glow on the Green will also feature free photos with Santa and other holiday-themed activities.

Guthrie Green is located just a block away from Historic Greenwood District, home to the original Black Wall Street.

News on 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer will lead the countdown to the lights turning on at 8 p.m.

“Glow on the Green has become a downtown Tulsa holiday tradition since the park opened over eleven years ago,” said Kim Jessie, Vice President of Guthrie Green. “Whether it’s the excitement of the lights on countdown, seeing Santa, hearing live holiday music, shopping from local vendors, or just enjoying the beautiful holiday lighting, we welcome all Tulsans and their families to join us in the festivities at Guthrie Green.”

Glow on the Green comes back to downtown Tulsa

“QuikTrip is thrilled to partner with Guthrie Green for the 11th Annual Glow on the Green to spread holiday cheer this season in downtown Tulsa,” said Mendi Parker-Treat, QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager.

“As more than a gas station, we’re pleased to create free, safe, and enjoyable holiday experiences for the Tulsa community that we have been proud to call home for over 65 years.”

In addition to Glow on the Green, Parker-Treat said the company looks forward to the memories families will create at the new JollyTown Live event at Guthrie Green December 15-22, including meeting Santa and his reindeer, photos inside a giant snow globe, an inflatable winter obstacle course for kids and other family-friendly activities.

The Glow on the Green holiday lights will be on display every night from December 1, 2023, through January 7, 2024.

Lights On: Glow on the Green is free to attend and will take place on Friday, December 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit guthriegreen.com for more details.