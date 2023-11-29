Listen to this article here

Holberton Tulsa invites local gamers and spectators to participate in a live eSports Super Smash Bros tournament during Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl.

Located at 15 N Cheyenne Ave, Holberton Tulsa is a coding and tech school that helps students find lucrative careers without a four-year degree.

In addition to Holberton Tulsa, Gamr, Contendor eSports and Welltown Brewing will join in hosting up to 64 local gamers as they battle head-to-head for cash prizes.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 1, is free and open to the public.

Are you the best at Super Smash Bros? Holberton Tulsa wants you to prove it.

Contestants can register online for a $15 fee on a first-come, first-served basis. First, second and third prize winners will receive cash prizes.

To learn more about the rules, click here. For more information about the Super Smash Bros tourney, visit https://www.holbertontulsa.com/events.

Founded in Silicon Valley, and brought to Tulsa by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Holberton Tulsa opened in 2019. The innovative software engineering school helps remove barriers to entry in the technology field.

For instance, students aren’t charged up front, opening the door to a more diverse student body. It doesn’t require students to pay a dime in tuition until after they’ve secured a job making at least $40,000 a year.

Students participate in the Black Futures Hackathon, hosted by Urban Coders Guild at Holberton Tulsa software engineering school on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Holberton Tulsa photo)

Growing the next innovator

The 20-week programs freely immerses students in fields such as augmented reality / virtual reality, machine learning, linux programming, advanced algorithms and full-stack web development.

The goal is to connect employers with a base of skilled experts, with special incentives for Tulsa residents.

“I believe that Holberton is actually really doing their part to open doors to actually create opportunities for children of Color to be able to come in and say hey, you know what, I can see myself there,” Mai Cazenave, a high school recruiter for Holberton Tulsa, told The Black Wall Street Times in February.

“We’re definitely tilling the soil to have them be the next innovator,” Cazenave said.

To register for the Super Smash Bros tournament, click here.

