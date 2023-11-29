Listen to this article here

A defamation lawsuit was refiled against Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, by a woman who alleges to be his daughter.

Alexandra Davis, a 26-year-old congressional aide, filed the suit against Jones and his personal lawyer, Donald P. Jack along with a communications specialist, Jim Wilkinson.

According to Davis, they crafted a scheme to portray her as an “extortionist.”

Initially, Davis sued in March 2022 but had the defamation refiled after more statements were revealed. Davis alleges that they “based knowingly on false statements and accusations.”

Davis reportedly wants Jones to accept her as his biological daughter.



According to the judge, the statements made about Davis were “not defamatory”, which was published in two ESPN articles. Davis was a “limited public figure”, however, she failed to make an accurate claim of actual malice.



In efforts to establish paternity, Davis requested to be released from the confidentiality agreement, which her mother agreed to when she was a baby.

Jerry Jones was asked to submit a paternity test last December, however, that has been delayed.

Defamation Lawsuit Refiled

Despite stating her claims were not proven, the judge granted Davis’ lawyers a chance to refile the complaint, following comments in an ESPN story, on March 31, 2022.



As stated in the new complaint, Jack and Wilkinson wrongfully accused Davis “of being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to ‘shakedown’ Defendant Jones.”



Furthermore, the complaint added:



“Throughout their smear campaign against Plaintiff, Defendants either knew the statements being made by them were false or they knew enough facts such that they should have entertained serious doubts as to the truth of their defamatory statements.”

According to Davis’ lawyers, they associated her with a “conspiracy with others supposedly attempting to extort money from the Jones family.” This included four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, whom Jones paid $2.4 million in a secret settlement, following a senior team executive who allegedly recorded them undressed in 2015.

Any schemes to exploit Jones were denied by her attorneys, Andrew A. Bergman and Jay K. Gray.