From beating down yo’ block to making love, southern female rappers are demanding their respect unapologetically while giving each other flowers.

Southern female hip-hop legends like Mia X, Gangsta Boo, and Trina have paved the way for Southern girls to talk their talk while knowing their worth in the music industry.

Misogynoir, stereotypes, and the lack of safety and security are some of the things women in hip-hop have historically dealt with. Yet, to be a Southern woman in hip-hop means to face classism and elitism from the rest of the game. Contrary to popular belief, the South never lacked intricate bars.

None of these women have allowed external circumstances to deter them from their destination.

Get familiar with the new school of female southern hip-hop and understand why the South will always have something to say.

Monaleo

Photo Courtesy: Allure.

Monaleo – Beating Down Yo Block (Official Music Video)

Houston, Texas’ own and Mo City bred (Missouri City, TX), Monaleo came on the scene with a banger.

Her hit single, “Beating Down Yo Block” became a Houston summer anthem and is RIAA-certified gold. She is a multi-talented artist who can rap and sing to heal a nation.

Her life message is beyond music. She believes in girl power and supports other female artists like Flo Milli, Doechii, and more.

After headlining her first tour, Monaleo shared her gratitude, “My heart is so full. I love my city so much. The way y’all have embraced me and never let me go is so special,” she said.

Monaleo has been a mental health advocate since the beginning of her career and was awarded the Self-Care award at the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala 2023 by Femme It Forward.

During her acceptance speech, she said, “We are light, and without y’all, the world would be a little dimmer.”

KenTheMan

Photo Courtesy:XXL Magazine.

KenTheMan – Not My N*gga (Extended Version)

The pimpin’ player KenTheMan is teaching women the rules on self-respect and how to get it out the mud. KenTheMan is from Houston, Acres Home to be exact and she is not afraid to represent her hood.

She has over 400,000 monthly listeners and more than 50 million streams on Spotify. Her nightlife anthems like, “He Be Like” and “Not My N*gga,” prove why men should not play with KenTheMan.

She completed her 12-city headlining tour, Back To 304’N, in October, which was a success.

“I’m so glad y’all came and experienced this with me! Y’all sold out my first solo show on 7/12 and that is more than what I ever imagined, I love y’all so much,” she said.

Lebra Jolie

Photo Courtesy: The Pitch.

Lebra Jolie – Honeykomb Brazy (Freestyle)

Lebra Jolie has beauty and bars to take charge.

This affectionate and feisty Cancer will spit a verse venting about her boyfriend while having retail therapy at the same time.

Representing the Fifth Ward of Houston, her popular single, “Now What” became a trending song on TikTok and was recorded at her alma mater, Wheatley High School.

She recently toured with New York rapper Bia and has a promising future as a music artist with longevity.

Treety

Photo Courtesy: last.fm

Treety – “Making Love” (Official Video)

Ain’t no party like a New Orleans party cause a New Orleans party don’t stop. Treety is one of the new-aged queens of New Orleans’ Bounce Music straight out the Seventh Ward.

Her latest hit single, “Making Love” has over a million views and shows the true essence of New Orleans’ culture through the visuals.

Do not mistake Treety just for a bounce artist, because she can rap her waist off. Go to a Treety show to feel her raw and honest presence.

Her motto is to stay in her lane while living her best life as a diverse music artist.