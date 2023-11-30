Listen to this article here

Angel Reese, star player for Louisiana State University Lady Tigers, makes her much-anticipated return, today against Virginia Tech.



Reese has missed the Tigers’ last four games due to unspecified “locker-room issues.”

Her absence has been a missing piece for the Tigers, as she dominates both sides of the court, putting up points, getting crucial rebounds, and leading her championship squad.



This past weekend, the team took a trip to the Cayman Islands to participate in the Cayman Island Classic, however, Reese was not there.

When asked where Reese was on the trip, Kim Mulkely, head coach for the Tigers, said, “You will know when she comes back. Obviously, she’s not with us.”



Kateri Poole, a junior guard from the Bronx, New York, was not with the team either and has had a long absence, like Reese. However, Mulkely did not answer on whether or not Poole will be returning to the team. Poole will not play today against No.9 ranked team, Virginia Tech.

Angel Reese is back in action

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey, star player and head coach for the Louisiana State Lady Tigers. Photo Courtesy: (Darron Cummings/ AP Photo).

Although many remain uncertain about why she was inactive, Mulkely emphasized the reasoning does not matter, only that she is back.

“It doesn’t matter. Angel is back and we are happy, happy, happy… We’re past it.”

She continued, “We were past it after it happened. It’s just fun to watch them high-five and pick each other up off the floor and just do what they do, play basketball. It’s just we have to come in here and answer questions and that becomes aggravating.”



“She’s a tremendous player, one of the best in the country. She gives us a good matchup with [Elizabeth] Kitley, but it’s not just for this game – it’s for the rest of the season.”

The Tigers are ranked No. 7 vs. No. 9, Virginia Tech.

Despite Reese’s absence, the team has managed to perform well, going 4-0 since she has not played. They scored a close victory over Virginia Saturday winning, 76-73.



Tigers have lost Sa’Myah Smith, starting sophomore guard, from suffering a season-ending torn ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus.



With Smith gone, a key player who has contributed to the winning streak, Reese’s return to court is important now more than ever. Her being back provides the Tigers momentum and the ability to continue showcasing why they are the reigning champions.