The Wednesday following Thanksgiving celebrations is National Package Protection Day.

This yearly observance serves as a reminder to homeowners about the need for heightened awareness during peak delivery times.

Amidst the bustling holiday season, this national holiday is a way to spread awareness and safeguard homes against the growing issue of package theft.

The rise of online shopping has profoundly altered how consumers make purchases, with the convenience of having packages shipped directly to doorsteps.

However, this modern convenience presents challenges, notably the vulnerability of packages to theft.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday come with a surge in online shopping and package deliveries. The necessity for an awareness day addressing package theft becomes increasingly apparent.

National Package Protection Day was established by Ring.com in 2016

In 2017 Ring conducted a study which indicated that nearly one in five U.S. homeowners fell victim to package theft that year.

The study also showed that package theft is constant year round but cases spike during the holidays.

National Package Protection Day encourages individuals to be proactive in protecting their deliveries and homes from potential theft.

How to protect your packages

Ring urges homeowners to stay vigilant and implement preventive measures against package theft. Suggestions include opting for secure delivery options, utilizing video doorbells, and coordinating with neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s packages.

The holiday underscores the broader societal implications of package theft. Recognizing the emotional and financial toll it can take on individuals.

Beyond the immediate inconvenience, the loss of valuable items and gifts can significantly impact the holiday spirit for affected households. Those who have saved money to buy gifts for their family members and friends can easily fall victim.

Though some online websites like Amazon.com have policies in place to refund and replace stolen packages, many do not.

mazon offers the “A to Z Guarantee” that customers can use to request a refund or replacement package. In most cases, customers will be reimbursed but claims are being dealt with on a situational basis.

National Package Protection Day serves as a timely reminder that during the holidays, package theft can be devastating.

By staying informed and implementing preventative measures, homeowners can contribute to creating a safer and more secure environment during the holiday season.