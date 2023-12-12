Listen to this article here

2 Chainz, a famous hip-hop rapper, has been released from the hospital following a multi-car crash in Miami this past weekend.



The 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, claims that he was struck from behind by another vehicle. 2 Chainz was driving on I-95 when his car was hit by another vehicle. The incident occurred on State Road 112 near Northwest 22nd Avenue.



On December 9 at about 4:00 a.m., officials received a call about a multi-car crash incident. When they arrived at the scene, they witnessed several individuals with minor injuries. However, the next morning, the rapper was taken to the hospital.

2 Chainz. (APnews)

“Things Could Have Been Worse” stated rapper

2 Chainz was the only person transported to the hospital, posting a photo of himself on a stretcher on his Instagram story. The story was first reported by TMZ, where they claimed the rapper was in stable condition. 2 Chainz suffered non-life threatening injuries, with a neck injury and possibly other minor injuries.



Officials believe that the driver of the other vehicle may have been under the influence, resulting in the collision.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed that the three vehicles were: a 2010 Toyota, a 2013 Nissan, and a 2016 Mercedes. His car suffered immense damage from the front left driver’s side, meaning that he was struck from behind.



He took to Instagram, showcasing photos of the car that hit him, while also boarding a private jet. The rapper is grateful to be alive and thanked everyone who checked in on him.



In his caption, 2 Chainz explained that circumstances could have been worse.

“Sometimes someone in [his] position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing, but [he] truly felt the love and don’t worry bout [him], [he’s] good, shake back king.”

Luckily, there were no deaths in this horrific crash and the rapper is now in better condition. Before the collision, 2 Chainz had just left Booby Trap On The River, a Miami strip club. He was in Miami for Art Basel.

