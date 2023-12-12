Listen to this article here

Medical students and professionals in Oklahoma have drafted an open letter supporting a full ceasefire in Gaza after the American Medical Association refused to vote on a ceasefire resolution in November.

“We, the Medical professionals of Oklahoma are writing this open letter to the American Medical Association (AMA) with great concern towards the lack of attention, debate, and importance brought to the AMA ceasefire resolution for consideration at the AMA House of Delegates on 11/11/2023,” the letter states.

The original resolution called for “a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine in order to protect civilian lives and healthcare personnel.”

Yet the AMA ultimately refused to vote on it.

(Fatima Shbair / Associated Press)

“It is difficult to fathom AMA’s unwillingness to uphold the core purpose of its own policy, which is “to promote the science and art of medicine and the betterment of public health,” the letter states.

“The silence of the AMA is a clear violation of these ethical obligations; and if silence was not enough, the removal of demanding a ceasefire from the agenda demonstrates an encroachment of AMA’s policy procedures.”

A group called Oklahomans Against Occupation formed shortly after the Israeli bombardment of Gaza began in October.

The group has organized rallies and vigils for weeks in an effort to push state leaders to support a ceasefire, despite hyper-partisan conservative control of the Oklahoma State Legislature.

Related Stories

Oklahoma medical students and professionals call for ceasefire

After the militant group Hamas launched a terror attack on Israeli communities on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has responded with overwhelming force against combatants and civilians alike.

Hamas killed nearly 1,200 people on Oct. 7 and kidnapped over 200 hostages. In return, the Israel Defense Forces, which Palestinians living under Apartheid refer to as the Israel Occupation Forces, launched a brutal campaign of bombings in Gaza.

Over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed with 90% displaced, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the United Nations. Meanwhile, one in five Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7 were killed by friendly fire, NBC News reports.

In addition, more than 100 United Nations aid workers have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, the most in any conflict in UN’s history, it reported in mid-November.

At least 63 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CJP). October marked the deadliest month for journalists since the organization began keeping record in 1992.

CJP reports:

63 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 56 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese.

11 journalists were reported injured.

3 journalists were reported missing.

19 journalists were reported arrested.

Multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship, and killings of family members.

The fear of genocide has led to nations around the world demanding an immediate ceasefire. While a temporary ceasefire took hold at the end of November, allowing the release of dozens of hostages, talks ultimately broke down at the beginning of December.

According to the letter, “We, physicians and medical students in the state of Oklahoma, urge the AMA to do the following:

Support a permanent ceasefire. Condemn the violence and destruction that the Israeli State is inflicting upon the Palestinian people. Elevate the voices of healthcare workers in Gaza. Heed the calls and demands of our international colleagues for food, water, and medical supplies.”

To read the full letter, click here. If you’re an Oklahoma medical student or professional who wants to sign the letter, click here.