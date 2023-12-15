Brandon Andrews Hosts AI Series in Kampala, Uganda

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Brandon Andrews, a tech entrepreneur and entertainment leader, headlined an artificial intelligence event series in Kampala Uganda with attendees from across the region. Local entrepreneurs, creatives, students, professionals, and interested community members attended the four events hosted in innovation spaces in and around Kampala. CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Gauge – an AI driven market research platform – the sessions focused on practical applications of machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and other artificial intelligence tools.

“Known as the “Pearl of Africa,” Uganda is renowned for its diverse and beautiful natural ecosystem. Uganda also has a thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurs and creatives solving problems, delivering products and services to market, and using artificial intelligence to enhance their businesses. Ugandan entrepreneurs are using AI, many more want to learn how and where to apply these technologies to grow revenue and community impact. I was excited to see the sincere interest in AI, and I can’t wait to build with the community as their businesses grow.” Brandon Andrews, CEO – Inexorable

Each session centered on Andrews’ “Generating Business with AI” presentation and included a keynote, questions, and one on one sessions – during which Andrews workshopped AI solutions with attendees. Organized with the U.S. Department of State and local partners, the events were held in dynamic innovation spaces around Kampala, including Circular Design Hub, Hive CoLab, Zimba Women, and the American Center Kampala. In addition to the AI discussions, the Zimba Women event included business pitches from local female entrepreneurs.

Brandon Andrews, CEO – Inexorable

Andrews has done casting for television business television shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. Returning to the global stage again this year, Andrews has also hosted the ContentMaker Stage at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal; Unleash+ Pitch Competition in Mysore, India; and CGI Entrepreneurship Greenhouse at the Clinton Global Initiative. In 2022, he joined a CNN Business panel on entrepreneurship in the African Diaspora, keynoted the GoViral Festival in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and hosted the African Union Black History Month Celebration at the African Union Missionin Washington, DC.

“From aspiring entrepreneurs to high-growth enterprises, AI tools can be applied at every stage of business. The efficiencies and productivity gained from AI in customer service, digital labor, software development, and even basic business planning can supercharge digital transformation, growth and impact. Equitable access and ethical use are critical as these tools are used. There’s so much potential in Kampala, and opportunities for Uganda and other nations on the continent of Africa to lead in the space.” Brandon Andrews, CEO – Inexorable

Brandon Andrews: A Global Innovator and Entrepreneurship Champion

Named a Global Innovation Fellow by the United States Department of State, Brandon Andrews has traveled the world leading impactful entrepreneurship programming and hosting events, including keynotes at Go Viral 2017 and 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan; educational programming at Expo 2017 Astana in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; engaging as a delegate at the US-China Youth Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Shenzhen, China; co-leading a week-long entrepreneurship accelerator in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and hosting the Department of State’s GIST Pitch Competition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summitin The Hague, Netherlands.

Andrews also serves as the United States Country Director of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society organization recognizing people of African Descent in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In this role, Andrews connects with entrepreneurs from the African Diaspora across the world.

In the United States, Andrews meets thousands of entrepreneurs each year leading casting for television business shows including casting for ABC’s Shark Tank with impact agency Values Partnerships.

Visit http://brandonandrews.me/ for more information.