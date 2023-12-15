Listen to this article here

Tulsa Transit announced it has surpassed two million riders on its fixed route system, a milestone that illustrates the necessity of public transportation.

Tulsa Transit previously installed Automated Passenger Count (APC) devices on all fixed route vehicles. The devices record boardings and exits.

The 2 million ride-share achievement since January 1, 2023 marks the first time it has gained such a high volume of riders since before Covid-19 grounded society in 2020, Tulsa Transit announced in a press release.

“Reaching 2 million riders on our fixed route system is a testament to the resilience of our community and the dedication of our team at Tulsa Transit,” said Scott Marr, General Manager at Tulsa Transit.

“Despite the challenges, we’ve faced, this achievement signifies a return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, showcasing our commitment to providing reliable and accessible transportation for our residents.”

The mission of the public transportation trust is to “connect people to progress and prosperity,” according to Tulsa Transit’s website.

As The Black Wall St. Times previously reported, a lack of reliable transportation contributes to poverty in urban communities. Without a way to work or health visits, low-income families often find themselves trapped in a cycle like spinning a flat tire.

Since 1968, the Tulsa Metropolitan Transit Authority has worked to improve connections between communities.

In 2016 Tulsa voters approved Bus Rapid Transit as part of the Vision Tulsa fund. It’s resulted in much quicker pick-up and drop-off times, along with more efficient and streamlined routes. Tulsa Transit reaches riders as far as deep north Tulsa, an area that has been long-neglected by the city.

According to the press release, the transit system anticipates further expansion and enhancements in 2024, building on this momentum to serve the community even more effectively.