Listen to this article here

The family of Robin Simpson, a woman killed by her husband, is frustrated over the killer’s bond amount.

Robin Simpson’s Family remains frustrated after learning Michael Simpson received a $340,000 bound after stabbing his wife dozens of times in front of their daughter.



Michael remains in prison, however, if he pays $34,000 or 10 percent of his bond, he can get out of jail.

The brutal attack occurred on November 1, in the family’s Houston, Texas home. Michael Simpson Jr., the alleged suspect, stabbed his wife, Robin Simpson, over 100 times. In addition to the horrific stabbing, he removed her heart and brain, then he gutted and mutilated her body. These horrific acts happened right in front of their 8-year-old daughter.

After losing her daughter, Addie Farrell, told Fox 26, “For what [Michael] did to her, the way he destroyed her body. There is no way he should have had a bond, that’s how I felt. And as far as our family, we are still suffering about it.”



She believes the Houston Police Department is hiding information and said she wants Michael to receive the death penalty.



The young daughter was traumatized, as she watched her father, the man who is supposed to be a protector, do the unimaginable.

The daughter “still wakes up about that time that it happened because it is here in her head, and she is here with her family, and we are all supporting her,” Simpson’s mother told reporters.

Related Stories:

Robin Simpson’s Family creates a petition

In an attempt to revoke Michael’s bond, Michelle Martin, aunt and best friend to Robin, created a petition. Michael’s father, Michael Simpson Sr., has retained a law firm in Huston, getting a powerful attorney for his son and attempting to obtain a bond for him as well.

According to Martin, Michael’s father is,

“ignoring the fact that his granddaughter was traumatized as she watched her father brutally kill her mother. Her own grandfather is willing to traumatize his own granddaughter as she knows she is extremely afraid her father will come and try to kill her.”

The Houston Police Department upsets family

Robin Simpson’s family has questions for Huston police, as they believe the department could have prevented the murder.



According to Martin, the Houston Police sat outside of Simpson’s house while the attack took place. Simpson informed police about her husband running around with a knife while having suicidal thoughts. At about 4:00 a.m., the police arrived at the scene.

They were arriving when the call dropped. Robin called the police twice while Michael chased and attacked her in their home.

Instead of intervening to stop the madness, an officer reportedly waited outside the home until another official arrived.

Simpson died from stab wounds at the scene. Meanwhile, Michael Simpson Jr. tried to take his own life after the brutal attack on his wife. He survived a self-inflicted stab wound.

According to Martin, Robin told her that her husband was having suicidal thoughts. Officials charged Michael with murder and aggravated assault for threatening their daughter.

Simpson died almost three weeks before her 50th birthday. She is remembered for being a dedicated mother and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.