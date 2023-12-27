Listen to this article here

The Color Purple was a Christmas Day hit. Individuals raved about the film as it became the second-highest Christmas debut of all time.



After obtaining $18.15 million in box office sales, the film exceeded the $10-12 million expectations for the holiday. With the massive opening, the film became the highest-grossing film released on Christmas day in 14 years. The Color Purple follows the 2009 film Sherlock Homes, which made $24.6 million, Variety reported.



Warner Bros company had a wonderful Christmas opening, taking the top three spots with their films: The Color Purple, Wonks, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey were the producers of the film. The movie starred Fantasia Barrino, who played “Celie Johnson.” Daniel Brooks played “Sofia”, Colman Domingo played “Albert Mister Johnson”, Taraji P. Henson played “Shug Avery”, and Halle Bailey played “Young Nettie Harris.”

What is the film about?

Following the life of Celie Johnson, the film explores the brutal experiences Black women encountered during the late 20th century.

Seeking a journey of independence, Celie faces racism, physical abuse, and inhumane treatment. Amid enduring harsh treatment, Celie tries to prove her worth to her husband, Albert Mister Johnson, who does not value her as a human, let alone his wife.

The film serves as a testament to resilience, reminding women of the power of standing their ground to initiate change.

Daniel Brooks’ Breakout Performance

Many individuals enjoyed the acting, especially Daniel Brooks, who explained how the role helped ignite her career. Even after facing years of rejection in Hollywood, Brooks did not stop from achieving her goals. Her display of resilience paid off, as she landed the role of “Sofia” in the movie.



In early December, Brooks attended the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles, where she stated,

“I was like, ‘I cant’ do this’ But it was [The Color Purple’s] story, it was the music and getting to sing ‘Hell No’ every night. Getting to say ‘hell no’ to my fears, ‘hell no’ to [thinking] I’m not enough. That I’m not worthy. Now, however many years later, getting to star in this, I feel God has prepared me. I’m ready to receive and walk into this [chapter].”



Based on the beloved 1982 novel by Alice Walker, which was turned into a hit Broadway musical adaption in 2005, The Color Purple 2023 film triumphs and continues climbing the charts.

The movie targets an older audience and retells the classic yet heartbreaking tale of resilience in the face of hardships. Released on Christmas day, the film’s breakout success is a great sign for the future of the movie.