A day after Oklahomans celebrated Christmas, a shooting at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills Mall sent shoppers scrambling for safety.

Tuesday evening’s shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. when two people got into an argument just outside one of the mall’s north exterior doors, according to Tulsa Police.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, TPD continues to search for the suspect, whom witnesses described as wearing a ski mask, blocking his appearance.

Dozens of people crowded into stores inside the mall for safety. TPD ultimately cleared the premises.

In an email to this reporter Wednesday morning, TPD Media Relations Specialist Preston Stanley confirmed the male victim, identified as 21-year-old Kierstan “KJ” Love, died at the hospital around 10:40 p.m.

“Investigation is ongoing at this time as Detectives try to identify a suspect,” Stanley told The Black Wall St. Times.

(Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department)

Witnesses speaking to News on 6 described a chaotic scene.

“Obviously, I want to be able to comfort her. I mean, that’s not something anyone should have to go through,” witness Ryan Hoover said after his girlfriend, who works in the mall, texted him about the shooting.

Woodland Hills Mall shooting: One of several this year in Oklahoma

Tuesday evening’s shooting comes months after another high profile shooting took place at the Oklahoma State Fair in OKC in September.

Similar to the Woodland Hills Mall shooting, a fight between a group of young people led to shots being fired just inside the entrance to the Bennett Event Center. A teenager was shot in the chest, and another teenager was taken into custody.

Following the State Fair Shooting, which itself followed a shooting in August at a high school football game in Choctaw, calls for legislative action on guns have grown.

During the summer of 2022, Democrats in the Oklahoma Legislature proposed the S.A.V.E. Act. It would repeal anti-red flag laws, repeal permit less carry, and repeal concealed carry in public parks and zoos.

Yet, Oklahoma is a state with a permit-less carry law, a ban on red-flag laws, and a pro-Second Amendment lobby group with strong influence over the Republican-controlled legislature. The Democrats’ bill has almost no chance of going anywhere even if its brought back up in the upcoming February session.

In a rare criticism of the state’s lax gun laws, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin previously told Public Radio Tulsa he’s in favor of gun safety legislation. He wants to see wait times and stronger background checks for gun purchases.

“Ultimately, I’m a Second Amendment guy. I own guns, of course. But I’m okay giving up some of that freedom, right,” Chief Franklin told PBR’s Max Bryan in June.

Study shows adding community programs could reduce violent crime

The community is still reeling from the Woodland Hills Mall shooting, when a time of family and fun turned into a nightmare.

Meanwhile, at least one study shows it’s possible to decrease violent crime outside of legislative action.

A 2017 study published in the American Sociological Review found that increasing the number of community-based crime prevention organizations in a city led to a 9% decrease in local violent crime rates.

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson highlighted the study during a Congressional briefing in November aimed at preventing crime in Black communities.

“If we know this, why aren’t communities lined up with these important programs,” Rep. Wilson asked The Black Wall St. Times.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a briefing on Preventing Crime in the Black Community November 15, 2023. (Facebook screenshot)



Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers believe the answer to reducing gun violence lies in arming more people with guns.

Republican Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland), known for comparing abortion to slavery, advocated for a Wild West-style environment after the Oklahoma State Fair shooting in September.

“In a public place where lawless thugs can be a threat, trustworthy Oklahomans should have the right to be armed if they so choose,” Rep. Olsen said.

Oklahoma has the 12th highest firearm death rate of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the Woodland Hills Mall shooting can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.