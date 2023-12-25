LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Entertainment Entrepreneur Trell Thomas, in partnership with Warner Bros., curated a starstudded Black Excellence Bruch, welcoming guests to a private viewing of The Color Purple (2023) followed by a catered brunch that can only be described as “awe-inspiring.”

The Black Excellence Brunch is based on the family tradition of “Sunday Dinner” dating back in the Black community as early as the 19th century. It is a sacred time where everyone is brought together to connect, uplift, and embrace one another. The Black Excellence Brunch does that and more, bringing community from all walks of life into the same room with the same purpose: elevation, celebration, and manifestation.

Why Trell Thomas founded the Black Excellence Brunch

“I wanted to give a nod to my mother and our Sunday Dinners growing up in South Carolina, which served as the inspiration behind the creation of The Black Excellence Brunch Series,” says Founder Trell Thomas.

Fantasia | Photo by Kai Byrd

On what couldn’t be a more beautiful Sunday in Los Angeles, invitees stepped into the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences In Hollywood to view the reimaging of The Color Purple, which is rightfully creating award buzz this season. After drying their eyes post masterpiece, a few steps away, the celebration began.

Premiere luxury space Serra On Vine was transformed into a purple oasis with a gospel-inspired choir whose voices rang into the heavens, greeting guests as they entered. Diageo meticulously crafted specialty cocktails and mocktails in the theme of the film for guests to sip and savor while networking.

Everyone at the Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates The Color Purple was ushered to their respective tables, where the “heavenly choir” sang a few more selections from the film that had one of our honorees peak out a bit early because the voices made you feel like church was commencing!

Trell Thomas facilitated a talkback with stars of the film Fantasia, Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks, and director Blitz Bazawule where Oscar Buzz was a palpable part of the discussion.

Fantasia dropping gems at the Black Excellence Brunch. | Photo by Kai Byrd

So many gems were dropped from Fantasia trusting in her faith to get her through, Taraji attributing her circle of sisters to keep her grounded, Blitz paying homage to his Ghanaian roots for his success, and Danielle saying a big “Hell No” to her fears while carrying the torch after being hand selected by Oprah to step into the iconic role she originated in 1985. There were lots of tears of joy and celebration where flowers were literally and figuratively given on the stage

The ‘color purple’ as symbolism

“The color purple is often used to symbolize creativity, royalty, extravagance, and spirituality. Heads of countries and states have associated it with magic, peace, and pride. The Black Excellence Brunch couldn’t be any prouder to bring all of that to fruition alongside Warner Bros. to exude those exact sentiments with a film that will become a staple in the hearts and minds of generations to come.”

Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates The Color Purple | Photo by Kai Byrd

To fuel the spirit, Chef Joe composed a Color Purple-inspired menu of elevated versions of traditional soul food staples. Notable celebs were in attendance at the Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates The Color Purple, including costar of the upcoming film Aba Arthur, Billboard Award Winner Da Brat, CEO and social media influencer Tabitha Brown, and Actor/Comedian Kevin On Stage just to name a few. Guests were gifted full size items from Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Care Line as a thank you when departing. It was truly a day of deliverance, wonder, and the chance to quote Miss Celie…to be free.