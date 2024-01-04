Listen to this article here

Bomb threats were emailed to legislatures and secretaries on Wednesday, in at least nine Capitol buildings, resulting in immediate evacuation.



As of Thursday morning, at least nine states received the horrifying email: Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, and Montana.



Federal law enforcement is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the case. Officials alerted the FBI to several hoax bomb threats, but received “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.”



According to the agency, “The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”

Leading Officials Break Silence Amid Bomb Threats

Scott Driscoll, a Connecticut State Capitol Police official, informed legislators about the bomb threat. He said Connecticut State Capitol Police received complaints from employees about a suspicious email. Moreover, the email went to several states and claimed to have multiple explosives in the capitol building.

Georgia’s top elected official, Gabriel Sterling, took to X, and explained the delay in the opening of the Georgia State Capitol.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated on X, “While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Police spokesperson for Michigan State Lori Dougovito claimed, “In response to a threat made involving the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, we can confirm that a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol commission around 7:45 am, today, Wednesday, 3 Jan 2024.”



According to local authorities, more states, like Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, and Montana, decided to reopen their capitols, after no explosives were located in the facilities. The bomb threats come a few days before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.