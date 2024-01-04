Listen to this article here

The Cherokee Nation announced Wednesday it would open eligibility for its federally funded summer food program to all low-income children who reside within its reservation boundaries, regardless of tribal affiliation.

The program, which provides $40 dollars per month per child who receives free or reduced lunch, will come in the form of pre-loaded EBT cards.

“The Cherokee Nation is committed to ensuring children have access to nutritious food this summer because we know how vital food security is for families and overall health and wellness,” the Tribal Nation said in a statement.

The announcement came two days after Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt allowed a deadline for accepting the federal funds to expire on January 1.

One in five Oklahoma children remain food insecure and tens of thousands rely on free or reduced lunch, according to a 2023 report from Kids Count and data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

OK Policy Director Responds to Cherokee Nation accepting summer food program

While the Cherokee Nation’s generous decision will assist thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt’s rejection of the program means tens of thousands more will not have access.

“Every Oklahoman should be concerned that nearly 1 in 5 of our state’s children are uncertain when their next meal will come, and 84% of our children rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. To turn our backs on a proven, effective way to ensure our children have enough to eat is inexcusable,” Oklahoma Policy Institute Executive Director Shiloh Kantz told The Black Wall Street Times in a statement Wednesday.

“It’s welcome news that the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations are stepping up to provide summer food programs for all children — Native and non-Native alike — within their reservations, especially considering the governor’s deliberate decision to turn his back on hungry children purely for political gain,” she added.

Cherokee Nation joins 37 government entities accepting the program

In total, at least 38 states, tribal nations (including Cherokee and Chickasaw), and territories accepted the funds.

“It’s proven effective. We don’t have to guess whether providing better access to food for hungry kids, particularly in the summer months, is a good idea,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told KFOR.

Meanwhile, in a zoom call with reporters, Gov. Stitt cited the cost of administering the program and uncertainty about its rollout as reasons for rejecting the program.

He also raised fears that President Biden was pushing a “social agenda” by expanding food access to low-income children.

HAPPENING NOW- @GovStitt is explaining on zoom why he decided to reject federal money to help feed hungry kids over the summer. One reason- a fear of the Biden administration pushing a “social agenda” @OKCFOX …. pic.twitter.com/Km8lsVM9On — Wendy Suares? (@wsuares) January 3, 2024

The USDA estimates the administrative costs for the program would be roughly 10 percent of the total cost of the program. States would have to provide a 50/50 match with the federal government to administer the 10 percent cost.

Stitt rejected the idea of taking on the relatively small fee, despite his administration supporting millions of taxpayer dollars going to support private education just months earlier.

“Oklahoma already has multiple programs to serve food insecure children across Oklahoma, including SNAP benefits, Oklahoma State Department of Education Summer Food Program and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program,” Gov. Stitt’s communications director, Abegail Cave, told KFOR this week.

Despite these programs and charities, the poverty rate and food insecurity rate for Oklahoma children remain high.

“Food security has long been a pressing issue in Oklahoma, especially for children during the summer months. Without action by lawmakers, this situation will not improve,”Kantz stated. She urged communities across the state to raise their voices with policymakers to ensure they understand the seriousness of the issue.

“As a Cherokee Nation citizen, I continue to be so proud of my Tribe and the many other Tribal Nations that have stepped up to fill the gaps created by our state’s lack of investment into our future — our children,” Kantz said.