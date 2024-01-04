Listen to this article here

Tyrek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, left practice early Wednesday after a massive fire erupted in the upper levels of his Florida mansion.



Davie Fire Rescue received a call at 1:55 p.m. about the fire. A total of 20 firefighters entered the scene at 16755 Berkshire Court, as stated by Fire Marshal Robert Taylor.



He arrived early in the afternoon at his home, an estimated 10 miles from the Dolphins’ training facility. To dismantle the fire, firefighters had to remove a portion of the roof. The firefigthers tried to determine the source of the fire.



Because the fire was dispersed in difficult areas of Tyrek Hill’s home, it was challenging for the firefighters to relinquish the flames. Also, the large attic of the two-story home made it even more challenging a task.



The fire was limited to the roof and the attack, however, the house endured “significant smoke damage,” stated Taylor.

Miami Dolphins Team Shows Solidarity

Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, gave his prayers to Hill and his family. Tagovailoa stated their safety is his priority.



“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” he said. “I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it’s a little clichéd to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

Tyrek Hill’s Agent Speaks Out

Tyrek Hill’s Agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated, “It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your house catch on fire but Tyreek was handling it with as much poise as you can hope.”



According to his agent, Hill’s family members were inside the home at the start of the fire. However, he did not reveal who or how many people were inside. In addition, there was no report of any injuries.



The cause of the fire is still unknown. Following his trade to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, Hill purchased the $6.9 million home. The mansion property is 9,300 square feet, including seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

