After an unforgiving summer, a punishing cold snap is set to strike Oklahoma and much of the Midwest over the MLK holiday weekend.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to remain stuck in the single digits in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, morning lows for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning are forecast to be between 5 above and 5 below zero.

The cold temperatures, coupled with strong winds, will also result in bitter wind chills. The wind and temperature combination will make the air feel as cold as 20 below zero across Northern Oklahoma.

Farther north, temperatures will dip even lower. In Iowa, as the all-important Republican Presidential Caucus is getting underway, temperatures will remain at roughly zero across the entire state. Morning and evening temperatures will quickly dip into the negatives.

Extreme cold can increase danger to public health and wellbeing

Windchills across the Midwest during this time can quickly result in frostbite. Exposed skin can freeze in as little as 15 to 30 minutes at the forecast temperatures.

The weather proves especially dangerous for those with lack of access to shelter or housing. Nearly 50,000 individuals without housing live across the Midwest. In cities like Tulsa, homeless shelters were already expected to reach full capacity during regular cold winter days. The extreme cold will likely require additional warming shelters to open, both for those without housing and for those struggling to access heat.

Previous deep freezes over the last few years resulted in skyrocketing natural gas and electric costs. Those increased costs make it less affordable for families to heat their homes during the coldest days and nights.

In preparation for extreme cold, individuals are encouraged to ward against frozen pipes, ensure an adequate supply of food and water, and find safe ways of staying warm indoors in case of a power outage.

The Centers for Disease Control has a guide to help American families navigate Artic Cold snaps. In addition, many local governments and school districts have resources to support those in need with access to shelter, clothing and financial support.