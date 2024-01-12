Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa Gears Up for Winter Weather

Listen to this article here

In anticipation of the impending frigid temperatures expected to sweep through Oklahoma, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is gearing up for the winter season.

Meals on Wheels’s St. Bernard Brigade: A Lifeline in Winter

They will activate the St. Bernard Brigade. This group consists of volunteers who have four-wheel drive vehicles. They will assist by delivering meals, Blizzard Boxes, and conducting wellness checks for 1,200 homebound neighbors.

The Brigade plays a crucial role within the Tulsa-based nonprofit’s comprehensive winter weather preparedness strategy. Its primary mission is to guarantee the uninterrupted. It’s mission is also to ensure reliable delivery of meals, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Commitment to Client Needs

“We know our clients depend on our meal delivery and regular contact and we’re committed to meeting their needs regardless of the weather,” said Jay Betz, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa. “Anyone who lives in Oklahoma knows that weather here can be somewhat unpredictable, and we are thankful for this group for stepping up and filling in for our regular drivers.”

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa annually reviews and updates contingency plans. These plans include delivering shelf-stable meals and essential items. The aim is to keep clients’ pantries stocked in case deliveries become delayed due to road conditions or weather.

Meet the St. Bernard Brigade

The St. Bernard Brigade, established in 2007, is a dedicated group of highly experienced four-wheel-drive vehicle owners. Their primary mission is to provide assistance during adverse weather conditions and icy road situations. Specifically, they play a vital role in ensuring the safe delivery of meals and Blizzard Boxes to those in need.

Getty Images

This compassionate and skilled team of volunteers is known for their commitment to their community. When winter storms and dangerous conditions make it challenging for regular vehicles to navigate, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa’s St. Bernard Brigade steps up to the plate.

They use their four-wheel-drive vehicles to transport important supplies, ensuring that they provide support to individuals who may be alone or vulnerable due to the weather.

To join, you need a valid driver’s license, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and be able to clear background check. Importantly, you should be willing to drive in inclement weather.